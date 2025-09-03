St. Lucie nuclear plant sirens to be tested Sept. 4

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A quarterly test of the outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie nuclear power plant will take place at noon Thursday, Sept. 4, according to county officials.

The test will include a one-minute sounding of all 91 sirens within the 10-mile emergency planning zone around the plant. Before and after the sirens, a message will be broadcast stating, “This is only a test.”

The test is conducted by Florida Power & Light Co., along with the St. Lucie County Public Safety Department and Martin County Emergency Management Agency. Officials said the regular testing helps ensure the system is working properly and improves public awareness.

In the event of an actual emergency at the plant, sirens would sound for at least five minutes, followed by instructions on local radio and television stations.

More information about the county’s nuclear power plant emergency plan is available on the county's website. To learn more about the power plant itself, visit FPL's website.