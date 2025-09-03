United Way of Indian River County adds five new board members

VERO BEACH — United Way of Indian River County has appointed five new members to its Board of Directors, bringing experience in finance, law, business leadership, the arts and nonprofit management.

The new members are:



Margo Lind, senior vice president and director of internal audit quality assurance at Seacoast Bank, who has more than 20 years of experience in financial management, auditing and risk assessment. Lind previously served on the United Way board from 2016 to 2022 and also serves on the United Way Foundation board.

Joseph Semprevivo, who has 35 years of leadership experience as a CEO in both the business and nonprofit sectors. He is the former CEO and president of Florida MENTOR and has also worked with the Indian River County Tax Collector’s Office.

Raul A. Perez, Esq., an associate attorney with Dill Evans and Rhodeback, who specializes in probate, trust and estate planning.

Ryan A. Kasten, director of music at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church and a classically trained musician who has performed nationally.

Marty Mercado, executive director of The Hope for Families Center, who will serve as an ex officio member.

“United Way’s strength is the community we build together,” Meredith Egan, CEO of United Way of Indian River County, said in a statement. “These leaders bring deep expertise and a shared commitment to improving lives. With their guidance, our board will help expand opportunity and deliver results for individuals and families across Indian River County.”