Fort Pierce artist selected for Sunrise Theatre mural after community vote

FORT PIERCE — The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency has selected artist Brian Peterson’s design for the Sunrise Theatre Mural Project following more than two weeks of public voting.

Peterson’s concept, which received over 2,000 community votes, features a colorful sunrise surrounded by dancers, musicians and performers meant to reflect the energy of the performing arts.

Installation of the mural will begin in the coming weeks on the exterior of the Sunrise Theatre in downtown Fort Pierce. The FPRA said it will provide updates as the artwork takes shape.