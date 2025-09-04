Port St. Lucie police arrest man who entered two homes with knife

The Port St. Lucie Police Department arrested a man on Aug. 29 after he entered two neighboring homes while armed with a knife.

Officers responded to reports in the 2000 block of SW Marblehead Way of a Black male suspect and found him inside one of the homes. The homeowner was able to disarm the man, identified as 44-year-old Clarence Orange of Port St. Lucie, and trap him in the laundry room.

Orange was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators said Orange was in crisis and believed someone was chasing him and trying to kill him. Police said he lived in a neighboring home, though the victims were unaware.

According to police, Orange entered the first home through an open overhead garage door, where an adult woman was present. Armed with a knife, he briefly stared at the woman before entering through the interior garage door. She immediately left the garage and called 911. The other four occupants of the home were unharmed.

Orange later left the first house and entered another nearby residence, again through an open garage door. At the time, the male homeowner was outside mowing the lawn. Inside, Orange encountered a pregnant woman in the laundry room. She ran upstairs to safety.

The homeowner then confronted Orange, disarmed him, and cornered him in the laundry room until police arrived. No one in the second home was injured.

Orange was charged with two counts of armed trespassing and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on $205,000 bond.