Fort Pierce approves site plan changes for King’s Landing development

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce city commissioners unanimously approved amendments to the site plan for the King’s Landing development during their Sept. 2 meeting, moving forward with the massive project which is slated to bring a lot of attention to Fort Pierce.

The properties sit west of Indian River Drive and south of A.E. Backus Avenue. The land is cleared, with townhome construction already underway as part of the original development.

The revised plan adds two access points to the site and a central spine road intended to improve pedestrian and driver safety. Other changes include more parking, expanded retail space and a slight increase in hotel rooms.

“The staff recommendation is to recommend approval subject to the attached conditions,” Fort Pierce Planning Director Kevin Freeman said in a release. “Those relate to the site plan, the timetable of development, which is in compliance with the development agreement, all the roadway improvements shall be completed in compliance with the development agreement, a plat shall be required prior to the application for building permits, street lighting plan should be submitted and approved prior to certificate of occupancy, and a landscape maintenance agreement shall be submitted before occupancy.”

Mayor Linda Hudson questioned whether engineering issues raised by the planning board had been resolved.

“They were resolved,” Freeman said.

Commissioner Michael Broderick said the revised layout improved traffic flow and access.

“I think they’ve done a phenomenal job reworking it to make it much more user friendly from the consumer side,” he said.

Developers also expressed support for the updated plan.

“I’m excited to see it move in this direction,” said David Baggett of Haley Ward, the project’s leader. “There’s some really cool storm water approaches on this plan. I think the landscaping is great, while also maintaining the original vision.”

Bill Ware of Live Oak Developers. the company who took over for Audobon said the project would elevate the city.

“The project that has thus far been approved, I think will set Fort Pierce on another level,” he said. “We’re excited.”

Hudson also voiced enthusiasm. “I’m excited about this,” she said. “We’re trying to make Fort Pierce a better place.”

The project’s first phase is expected to be completed by July 11, 2028, with later phases slated for May 29 and Nov. 13, 2029. Ware said progress on securing a Marriott hotel remains on track, with approvals expected by the end of September. The move marks a major milestone in a project which had stalled development.