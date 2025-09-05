Fort Pierce Utilities Authority earns state recognition

FORT PIERCE — Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has received a Florida Public Power Reliability Award from the Florida Municipal Power Agency, recognizing improvements in the utility’s electric service reliability.

The award was presented Sept. 2 to FPUA’s Board of Directors.

“We work every day to fulfill our mission to provide low-cost, reliable power,” Jacob Williams, general manager and CEO of FMPA, said in a release. “Each of the municipal utilities we recognized with a reliability award provides an invaluable service to their communities, and their tremendous accomplishments cannot be understated. We look forward to seeing continued reliability improvements by our members as the investments they make become operational and our public power utilities continue to become more reliable.”

FPUA received the Duration Award in the large utility category, which recognizes providers that cut annual outage durations by at least 10%. FPUA reported a 30% reduction.

“Receiving this award is a reflection of the dedication of our team and the investments we’ve made to strengthen our electric system,” Keith Stephens, FPUA director of Gas & Electric Systems, said in a release.

“Reliability is at the core of what our customers expect, and this recognition affirms that FPUA is making real progress in delivering safe, dependable, and resilient service to our community,” Javier Cisneros, FPUA director of Utilities and CEO, said in a release.