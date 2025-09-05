Port St. Lucie to host 9/11 remembrance ceremony

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will hold its annual September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at the Memorial Fountain outside the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

The event will honor the victims, survivors and first responders of the 2001 terrorist attacks. Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin will serve as master of ceremonies, with remarks scheduled from Police Chief Leo Niemczyk and St. Lucie County Fire District Capt. Jason Kershanick. Police Department Chaplain Nick Manzie will deliver the invocation.

Members of the St. Lucie County Fire District, Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office will also participate in the program. Following the ceremony, attendees will be invited inside the Event Center for light refreshments.

The MIDFLORIDA Event Center is located at 9221 Event Center Place.