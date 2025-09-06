House of Hope receives $60,000 grant for enrichment, nutrition programs

STUART — House of Hope has been awarded a $60,000 grant from The Lois & Reginald Collier Fund – Food Security of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties to support its enrichment and nutrition education programs, the nonprofit announced.

While the organization is best known for its efforts to combat hunger and food insecurity, it also operates programs designed to help individuals and families access resources and move toward self-sufficiency.

In the past year, House of Hope’s Centers for Enrichment in Stuart, Jensen Beach and Indiantown served more than 1,000 people through nearly 6,000 services. Its nutrition education program reached almost 13,000 people, including more than 80% of elementary school students in Martin County.

“The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties has been a valued partner in our mission for the past sixteen years,” House of Hope CEO Rob Ranieri said in a release. “They helped us launch our enrichment programs in 2016 by funding our renovation of the historic Golden Gate building in Stuart, and beautified our community with enhancements to our gardens and outdoor spaces.”

The nonprofit offers free classes at its enrichment centers in subjects including English as a Second Language, career development, healthy cooking, homework help and kindergarten readiness. Its nutrition education program features four in-ground gardens and a traveling education garden that provides hands-on learning for children and adults.

“In these uncertain times, the need for our services continues to grow,” Ranieri said in a release. “We are currently reaching about 8,000 people a month with direct services and another 24,000 people through our food bank partners. Our resources now extend beyond Martin County and impact families in Okeechobee, St. Lucie, parts of Palm Beach, and even into Indian River County. None of this would be possible without the amazing support of our donors, funders, volunteers, and partners like the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. We’re very grateful.”