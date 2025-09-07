Port St. Lucie’s Port District named finalist for statewide Great Places award

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Port District, featuring Pioneer Park, has been named one of three finalists for the 2025 Great Places in Florida People’s Choice Award, presented by the Florida Chapter of the American Planning Association.

The award highlights public spaces that bring people together and strengthen community identity. This year’s theme, “Great Places That Ground Us,” focuses on spaces that reflect the deep ties between people and place, honoring culture and fostering everyday belonging.

Voting is open online from Wednesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 26, at florida.planning.org/greatplaces.

Other finalists include Mayors Park at Freedom Lake in Pinellas Park and Palm City Place & Patio in Palm City.

Pioneer Park, a 9.75-acre site along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River, has been transformed into a destination under the city’s Port District Master Plan. The area features a boardwalk made of recycled materials, a canoe and kayak launch, event spaces, renovated historic homes, and an inclusive playground. Since opening in June 2024, the park has drawn more than 417,000 visitors, according to city officials.

The boardwalk spans 3,200 feet and connects three parks and two retail centers, offering access to riverfront recreation, shopping and dining. Future plans include a waterfront restaurant.

APA Florida said the award celebrates community spaces that tell stories and create connection. Judges for this year’s competition included planning professionals from across the state.