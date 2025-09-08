Big Taste of Martin County returns Oct. 7 to support youth mentorship

STUART, Fla. — The Big Taste of Martin County, the largest annual fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties, will take place Oct. 7 at Atlantic Aviation in Stuart.

The event, presented by Publix Super Markets Charities, will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Guests will sample food, wine, and craft beer from more than 20 local restaurants and breweries, while also participating in raffles, a silent auction, and voting for their favorite dishes.

VIP tables for four people are available for $500, offering early entry at 5 p.m., drink and raffle tickets, and a sponsor gift. General admission tickets cost $65 in advance, $70 after Sept. 9, and $85 at the door.

“The Big Taste of Martin County is more than an event—it’s a vibrant celebration of our community’s culinary talent, local businesses, and the spirit of giving,” Yvette Flores, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said in a release. “Right now, the need for male mentors is greater than ever, and this event is a perfect way to come together, enjoy incredible flavors, and help create brighter futures for local youth.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentoring relationships in Palm Beach and Martin counties. The organization said the event’s theme, “It takes Little to be Big,” underscores the need for more volunteers.

Participating breweries include Sailfish Brewing Co., Ocean Republic, Motorworks Brewing Co. and Frazier Creek Brewing. Restaurants scheduled to take part include Fantini’s Italian Restaurant, Colab Kitchen, Flavored Fork Catering and the Marriott’s Locals Lanes.

Online bidding for the event’s auction will run through Oct. 7.

Sponsors include Atlantic Aviation, Positive Behavior Supports Corp., Morgan Stanley, Florida Power & Light, and others.

Tickets and sponsorships are available at www.mentorbig.org/events/ or by texting BigTaste25 to 76278.