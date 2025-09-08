Trial for attempted Trump assassin underway in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE— Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Ryan Routh, who is accused of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump last September.

Routh, who has chosen to represent himself, appeared in court last week for the first time. During jury selection, he will be permitted to question prospective jurors.

The court has summoned 180 potential jurors, divided into three groups of 60. Twelve jurors and four alternates will be selected.

Routh was arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office after being spotted near Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course. He was allegedly camping along the perimeter and aiming a rifle through the fence at Trump when Secret Service agents spotted him.

The incident marked the second attempt on Trump’s life in two months, following a separate assassination attempt in July 2024.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee who presided over the 2022 case Trump v. United States, will oversee the trial.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to five charges, including attempted assassination of a presidential candidate. Opening statements are expected to begin Thursday.