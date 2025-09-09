Fellsmere finds its new city manager in Armando Martinez

The City of Fellsmere has completed its search for a new city manager, tapping Armando Martinez for the role. He shared with me a bit about why he threw his hat into the rink.

"Well, I've been out of the game for about 12 years, but I've been sort of like a full-time grandpa, literally a coach. And after a while, my grandson grew up. He's going to high school now, can't coach him anymore, and I was bored. And I'm a public service person, and I want to give something back to the community," he said.

With a decorated history in public service, Armando says he believes he's ready for the role.

"As part of those duties, I was part of the administration division, which managed the police budget and fleet and all that. And then after I retired from there, I became the Chief of Police in a small town up in North Florida. Within a year, I became their city manager, and was their city manager for about six years," he said.

Why he chose Fellsmere? Aramando said he fell in love with the city.

"It's just that small town feel that I like, which kept drawing me there," he said. "I've been going through Fellsmere for many years now with my family to eat at the restaurants. I always liked the town. And when the job came up, it just seemed like a natural fit for me," he said.

Armando says during his tenure as city manager, his focus isn't going to be on himself.

"I really want to accomplish the visions and the goal that the citizens and the city commission has. I consider myself, as a city manager, as a person that is going to try to achieve the goals and the visions of the community. Not my personal goals and visions, but the goals and the visions that they want for their city," he said.

What he look forward to most? The people.

"I look forward to working and helping people. That is what I look forward to most. I enjoy working. I enjoy the job and I enjoy working with people," he said.