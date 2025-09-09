Fort Pierce man arrested in child exploitation case involving 15-year-old

FORT PIERCE — Police arrested a 22-year-old man Sept. 9 in connection with an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Sedly Augustin was taken into custody without incident and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior with a minor between the ages of 12 and 16. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail.

Detectives, with assistance from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, executed a search warrant Tuesday morning at a home on Lakehurst Drive in Port St. Lucie to collect additional evidence, police said.

Investigators said Augustin and the girl initially connected through social media platforms including TikTok and Snapchat. At least one sexual encounter occurred within the city of Fort Pierce, police said.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.