Palm City to elect first honorary dog mayor through Humane Society contest

PALM CITY — The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast will crown Palm City’s first “Honorary Dog Mayor” in early 2026 following a community vote.

Dog owners can nominate their pets online for $25 through Oct. 31 at hstc1.org/Post/Mutt-March. Nominations require information including the dog’s name, breed, age and a brief explanation of why the pet should hold the title. All proceeds benefit the Humane Society’s shelter animals.

Voting will open Nov. 14, when the Humane Society shares a link for the public to view candidates and cast ballots. The dog with the most votes will earn the honorary title.

“We encourage friends and family to vote for their loyal and trustworthy furry friend,” Community Events Manager Alyssa Bean said in a release. “The more votes your nominee receives, the better chance they have winning the election!”

The winning dog will be announced Jan. 24, 2026, at the organization’s Mutt March event. The “mayor” will receive a framed photo in the shelter’s lobby, recognition on the Mutt March website and Facebook page, and a basket of treats.

For details, contact Community Events Manager Alyssa Bean at 772-600-3215 or events@hstc1.org