Surf park slated to make waves in Fellsmere

Folks in Fellsmere can look forward to catching some waves soon, with the addition of a brand new surf park at the old Mesa Park site.

"The surf park is going to be providing swim lessons and surfing lessons and also CPR lessons to people. Now, the commitment that we've gotten from the owner of the surf park is that he's going to provide those lessons free of charge to youth if you live in the city of Fellsmere," Armando Martinez, city manager, said.

That was Armando Martinez, the recently appointed city manager of Fellsmere. He said that the $30 million project is set to be a big boon for the area.

"We believe it's going to generate like about a million dollars in revenue for the local businesses. I think we're looking like at about 160 jobs. So we're excited about it," he said.

Beyond just making money and providing jobs, the hope is the park helps put Fellsmere's name on the map.

"It's going to bring people that are going to come in and have a reason to come to Fellsmere, other than the other natural things that we have, and get to know the city and eat in our restaurants and buy in our shops," he said.

For those worried about traffic near the park, which is located on County Road 512, fret not, Armando says.

"I think they're going to reserve 40 people at a time, an hour, to try to help with the flow of traffic," he said.