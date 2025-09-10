Donate
Pelican Island Classical Magnet School to hold ribbon cutting Sept. 18

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 10, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Pelican Island Classical Magnet School
School District of Indian River County
Pelican Island Classical Magnet School will have a ribbon cutting to commemorate the launch of its new curriculum.

SEBASTIAN — The School District of Indian River County will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 18 for Pelican Island Classical Magnet School, which district officials say is one of the first public schools in Florida to adopt a classical education program.

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at 1355 Schumann Drive in Sebastian. Community members, families and students are invited to attend, the district said in a release.

“Pelican Island Classical Magnet School reflects our dedication to expanding choice and providing exceptional opportunities for students to grow in wisdom, virtue, and scholarship,” Superintendent David K. Moore said in a release.

According to the district, classical education emphasizes civic virtue, ethics and the study of traditional texts. The approach often incorporates the “trivium” framework of grammar, logic and rhetoric, as well as a broad liberal arts curriculum.

The new school is part of the district’s broader strategy to increase academic achievement, strengthen family engagement and prepare students with skills needed after graduation, officials said in the release.
