Port St. Lucie launches website to track city projects

PORT ST. LUCIE — City officials have launched PSLinProgress.com, a new website designed to give residents updates on ongoing and planned projects across the community.

The site provides information on traffic improvements, new parks, drainage system upgrades, utility projects and neighborhood revitalization. It includes photos, videos and graphics showing project timelines and changes over time.

“Every project has a purpose and every purpose connects back to our residents,” City of Port St. Lucie Director of Communications Sarah Prohaska said in a release. “PSLinProgress helps us share those stories – showing how each effort is part of a bigger picture to move our City forward and keep our community informed.”

The city said the page will be updated regularly as projects begin and others are completed.

Residents can view the site at PSLinProgress.com.