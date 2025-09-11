Martin County School Board approves $589 million budget for 2025-26

STUART — The Martin County School Board on Sept. 9 approved a $588.9 million budget for the 2025-26 school year, adopting a millage rate that is lower than both last year’s rate and the rollback rate.

The board unanimously approved two motions finalizing the millage rates and budget. The adopted millage rate of 5.177 mills represents a 9.6% decrease from the 2024-25 rate.

“In comparison to the rollback rate, the millage rate of 5.177 mills is actually lower than the rollback rate by 1.47%, which is .0777 mills less than the rollback rate,” Carter Morrison, assistant superintendent of finance for the district.

“Because the millage rate is lower than the rollback rate, the district will collect less property tax revenue than it would have under rollback. This could also yield lower property tax bills for some residents, depending on individual assessments

The total budget includes $256.8 million for the General Fund, which covers salaries, benefits, utilities and other operating costs. Another $119.8 million is allocated for capital projects, including construction and facility upgrades.

“As discussed, we have gone in and cut the budget by about $23 million in capital, taking great pains to ensure that we have not disturbed or harmed any named projects in the five-year capital plan,” Morrison said.

Morrison noted the board allocated 0.95 mills toward capital projects.

“The board is poised to implement, particularly in the capital area, 0.95 mills, which is unprecedented and reduces our budget to live within our means,” he said.

Board members emphasized that the cuts will not affect day-to-day operations.

“This does not affect the operating budget. So the pieces of the budget that have to do with services to students, running the schools, teacher salaries, all of the pieces are still intact,” board member Christia Roberts said. “Those are still at the highest level the state is allowing those to be.”

Board Chair Amy Pritchett thanked both staff and community members for their involvement in the process.

“The community is thankful as well. I’m getting lots of input thanking how we do it,” Pritchett said. “Everyone, thank you.”