Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

St. Lucie deputies find no threat after Tradition Prep investigation

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 11, 2025 at 3:00 PM EDT
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office logo
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
St. Lucie County Sheriff's office were able to clear Tradition Prep after a potential threat was reported.

PORT ST. LUCIE — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an investigation into a reported threat at Tradition Prep High School, determining there was no danger to students or staff.

The probe began after deputies were made aware of a conversation overheard between two students in a school hallway that reportedly referenced a potential act of violence.

While no specific threat, weapons, or indications of imminent danger were identified, school officials conducted a scheduled Code Red drill during the initial investigation, which caused some confusion on campus.

Deputies later determined the students were discussing recent news coverage of the assassination of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk.

Officials said there was no intent to make a threat, and the incident has been deemed unfounded. The sheriff’s office thanked school administration, staff, students, and parents for their cooperation during the response.

There is no ongoing safety concern at Tradition Prep High School.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS