St. Lucie deputies find no threat after Tradition Prep investigation

PORT ST. LUCIE — The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an investigation into a reported threat at Tradition Prep High School, determining there was no danger to students or staff.

The probe began after deputies were made aware of a conversation overheard between two students in a school hallway that reportedly referenced a potential act of violence.

While no specific threat, weapons, or indications of imminent danger were identified, school officials conducted a scheduled Code Red drill during the initial investigation, which caused some confusion on campus.

Deputies later determined the students were discussing recent news coverage of the assassination of conservative media personality Charlie Kirk.

Officials said there was no intent to make a threat, and the incident has been deemed unfounded. The sheriff’s office thanked school administration, staff, students, and parents for their cooperation during the response.

There is no ongoing safety concern at Tradition Prep High School.