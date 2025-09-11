United Way launches youth volunteer program in Indian River County

VERO BEACH — United Way of Indian River County is inviting local high school students to join a new youth-led program designed to promote community service and leadership.

The program, called UPSTARTERS, is open to students in grades 9 through 12. Its first meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 16, from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. at the United Way Center Community Room.

UPSTARTERS will give students opportunities to participate in activities such as food distributions, beach cleanups and donation sorting, while also earning community service hours required for graduation.

“UPSTARTERS is more than just a way to earn hours – it’s about giving students the tools to create meaningful change in their community,” United Way CEO Meredith Egan said in a release. “These young leaders are the next generation of changemakers, and we’re here to help them grow.”

Monthly meetings will take place on the third Tuesday of each month. Students will be able to learn about upcoming service projects, collaborate with peers and gain experience in leadership and teamwork.

Participation requires parental consent for those under 18. More information is available at UnitedWayIRC.org/upstarters.