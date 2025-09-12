ARC of the Treasure Coast opens therapeutic intervention center in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — The ARC of the Treasure Coast has opened a new Therapeutic Intervention Program (TIP) Community Center in Port St. Lucie, providing services for children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The center, located at 451 SW Ravenswood Lane in the former Vista Gardens Ballroom, will offer therapies, student training opportunities, and vocational and occupational programs.

“The TIP program will improve quality of life for hundreds of people in our care,” Keith Muniz, president and CEO of ARC of the Treasure Coast, said in a release. “The center will focus on building essential skills for independent living, work, and education, unlike any other in St. Lucie County.”

Outside of program hours, the facility will be available for private rentals such as weddings, banquets, club meetings and church services. Catering will be provided through the ARC’s food service program.

The TIP Center is the nonprofit’s second business venture. ARC also owns Alice’s Family Restaurant, A Caring Café in Stuart. Both businesses provide vocational training for people with disabilities while generating revenue for the organization.

“The TIP Event Center will be an extension of the ARC’s culinary training program that provides food service training and catering in a beautiful venue,” TIP Center Director Jennifer Rooks said in a release. “Interested parties need to make their reservations as private events, food and beverage orders, and holiday bookings have already filled quickly for many weekends in the remaining months of 2025.”

More information about event rentals is available by calling (772) 618-0240 or visiting their website.