Vero Beach announces 65th annual Halloween parade and costume contest

VERO BEACH — The City of Vero Beach Recreation Department will host the 65th Annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest on Oct. 25.

Families, community groups and organizations are invited to decorate cars, build floats and dress in costumes for the parade. Lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Women’s Club parking lot, 1534 21st St. The parade starts at 10 a.m., heading east on 21st Street before turning onto 14th Avenue and continuing to the Vero Beach Community Center.

A costume contest will follow inside the community center, with prizes awarded for best decorated cars, best floats and best costumes. Children ages 0 to 17 will receive goody bags while supplies last.

There is no entry fee. Applications are available at www.covb.org and may be submitted at the community center or by email to llee@covb.org. Political organizations are not permitted.

For more information, call (772) 978-4500.