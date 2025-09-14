Donate
Fort Pierce solid waste collection fees to rise starting Oct. 1

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 14, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
Fort Pierce will see a solid waste collection fee increase starting Oct. 1.

FORT PIERCE — Solid waste collection fees in Fort Pierce will increase beginning Oct. 1, the city announced.

Residential curbside collection rates will rise from $29.04 to $34. Yard waste over 4 cubic yards will carry a $6 per cubic yard fee, while bulk waste over 2 cubic yards will be charged $10 per cubic yard. A cubic yard equals a cube measuring three feet on each side.

“The fee increase will support the acquisition of new refuse trucks, as well as cover expenses related to repairs, maintenance, fuel, and staffing,” the city said in a release.

Commercial and residential customers can view a full list of updated fees and service guidelines on the city's website.

For more information, residents may contact the Public Works Department Solid Waste Division at at pwcustserv_DL@cityoffortpierce.com or 772-467-3794.
