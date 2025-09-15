Flights now on-sale for American Airlines out of Vero Beach Airport

VERO BEACH — Vero Beach Airport and American Airlines announced a new partnership last week to bring commercial service between Vero Beach and Charlotte, North Carolina. Daily flights are set to begin Feb. 12, with ticket sales already underway.

Ticket prices will vary depending on your length of stay. According to the American Airlines app, prices for a Feb. 12 weekend getaway to Charlotte range from $477 to $557. The flight time is about one hour and 55 minutes.

Airport representatives said in an email that American initiated the partnership.

“American reached out to the Airport several months ago, and we have been having frequent conversations since then,” the statement read. “American indicated they were willing and able to comply with all City requirements for serving Vero Beach, and we had the facilities necessary to support their intended operations.”

The new service adds to Vero Beach’s roster of commercial carriers. JetBlue and Breeze Airways also serve the airport, which is currently the only one on the Treasure Coast offering passenger flights.

Though they have been partnering with multiple airlines, airport officials said it is not part of any concentrated expansion effort.

“The airlines indicated a desire to serve the area through the Airport, and we have the facilities to support their intended operations. We have not solicited any airline service in the past five years; each of the three airlines that intend to operate at our airport initiated the conversation. We do not offer any incentive packages as some other airports may. We are capitalizing on business interest in our community,” the airport said.

Meanwhile, Treasure Coast International Airport is exploring potential carriers of its own after receiving certification to allow commercial flights in October 2024.