Port St. Lucie to begin algae treatment at Sawgrass Lakes stormwater tract

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will begin treating the Sawgrass Lakes Stormwater Management Tract next week in an effort to neutralize blue-green algae and improve water quality, officials said.

Laboratory testing confirmed the algae detected in the water was not producing harmful toxins, but officials said the treatments are intended to prevent toxins from developing and to protect residents. The city will begin applying the treatments Monday, Sept. 15.

The work will be done in two stages, according to the city. Crews will first apply GreenClean Algaecide to reduce the algal bloom, followed four to six days later by MetaFloc to improve water quality and clarity.

The city said the treatments are non-toxic and safe for people, pets and marine life. Sawgrass Lakes residents were informed of the plan during a Sept. 10 meeting. Water quality improvements are typically expected within 48 to 72 hours, officials said.

The decision follows an investigation into a fish kill reported in the Sawgrass Lakes neighborhood on Aug. 14. Testing later confirmed the presence of blue-green algae, likely caused by stagnant water and other environmental factors. A bacterial infection in the fish also contributed to the die-off, according to the city.

Port St. Lucie officials said they are reviewing long-term strategies for the tract, including enhanced aeration, water circulation and reestablishment of aquatic vegetation.