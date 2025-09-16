Donate
Floresta Drive closure extended in Port St. Lucie for yearlong construction

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 16, 2025 at 6:04 PM EDT
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.
EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
/
265928036
Floresta Drive closure extended to between SE Calmoso Drive and SE Evergreen Terrace.

PORT ST. LUCIE — A section of Floresta Drive closed Sept. 15, as the city moved forward with the final phase of its roadway improvement project.

The closure runs between Southeast Calmoso Drive and Southeast Evergreen Terrace and is expected to last through September 2026, city officials said. Detour signs were posted along Crosstown Parkway and Prima Vista Boulevard to direct drivers around the area.

The work includes installing drainage structures and pipes, along with road, sidewalk and curb construction. The Floresta Drive project will ultimately create an upgraded two-lane road with landscaping, lighting, sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

The city began the third and final phase of the project in March, covering the stretch from Crosstown Parkway to Prima Vista Boulevard. Construction is expected to wrap up in fall 2028.
