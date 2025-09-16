Florida open carry ban struck down; Treasure Coast law enforcement urges responsibility

On Sept. 10, Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal struck down the state’s long-standing ban on open carry. Beginning Sept. 25, gun owners will be allowed to openly carry firearms in public spaces, subject to restrictions.

Private property owners may still prohibit firearms on their premises, and individuals who refuse to comply can be charged with trespassing. State law also continues to prohibit open carry in certain locations, including police or sheriff’s stations, detention facilities, courthouses, polling places, schools, bars, airports, and any area restricted by federal law. Government meetings, such as those of school boards or the state Legislature, also remain off-limits.

The ruling also does not change laws banning reckless or threatening displays of firearms in public. Convicted felons remain prohibited from possessing firearms, and carrying in restricted areas remains illegal, whether openly or concealed. Armed trespass is still a third-degree felony.

In response, Treasure Coast law enforcement agencies released statements reminding residents to act responsibly.

“As always, we ask our community to exercise sound judgment, respect, and responsibility when carrying a firearm. Let’s continue working together to keep Port St. Lucie safe and beautiful,” the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a statement.

“Responsible and lawful behavior is expected at all times,” the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in its statement.

The SLCSO, Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office have each stated that ahead of the lift on Sept. 25, they will not be enforcing the open-carry ban.

“Based on a recent ruling from the First District Court of Appeal, deputies will not be enforcing Florida Statute 790.053, as it relates to openly carrying a firearm in public,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said.