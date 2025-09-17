Florida health officials issue water quality advisory in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Martin County has issued a water quality advisory for Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart and Charlie Leighton Park in Palm City after tests showed elevated levels of bacteria.

Samples collected Monday, Sept. 15, indicated that the water at both sites did not meet state-recommended recreational water quality standards for Enterococcus bacteria, the department said.

Officials are advising people to avoid swimming or other water-related activities at the locations due to an increased risk of illness. The advisory will remain in effect until bacteria levels fall below state guidelines.

Test results are available on the DOH-Martin website. Residents seeking more information can call 772-221-4090 or visit Martin.FloridaHealth.gov.