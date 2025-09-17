Fort Pierce City Manager unveils draft plan to tighten procurement rules

At a Sept. 8 city commission meeting, Fort Pierce City Manager Richard Chess presented a draft plan aimed at tightening the municipal procurement process, the culmination of what he described as his first project since taking office in April.

Among the major changes in the draft are updates to exemptions, procurement categories, source selection, waiver of competition, sole source and sole brand procurement, unauthorized purchases, ethical conduct, and sanctions.

The latter has been a contentious issue in the Fort Pierce community following the 2024 arrest of former City Manager Nicholas Mimms, who is currently awaiting trial on charges of bid rigging and official misconduct.

Mimms’ charges stem from the 2020 lease of Avenue D city property for a community center to be used by a nonprofit with which he and two other city employees had connections — Lincoln Park Young Professionals.

The other two employees, Vennis Gilmore and Caleta Scott, also faced scrutiny. Gilmore, on Sept. 12, admitted to violating state ethics laws and received a public censure, a reprimand, a $1,000 fine, and a city-mandated pay cut and demotion. Scott left city employment in 2021.

Chess said the draft plan is intended to codify ethics guidelines for procurement, including barring employees from participating in procurement if they have a conflict of interest.

Additionally, any city employee who intends to submit a solicitation must notify their department head, the procurement official, and the city manager in writing within 10 calendar days of the solicitation. Failure to do so could result in the employee’s bid being disqualified, and may also lead to suspension or debarment.

Commissioner Michael Broderick expressed exasperation that such guidelines were not already codified.

"You've got to be kidding me," he said.

City Attorney Sara Hedges offered clarification.

"I think it's important to note, while it may not specifically be in our code, there are state statutes that already regulate the vast majority of what we are talking about here," she said. "We're actually giving it a few more rules with the notification to us; that's not something in state statute."

Chess added that all staff will receive regular training on relevant procurement rules, procedures, and ethics. He also described the updates as part of a broader "culture change" within the city.

The amendments to the code must go before the board for two readings before approval. As of now, the plan is in the early stages of receiving feedback.