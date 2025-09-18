Bluefield Ranch Preserve to close Sept. 23–25 for prescribed burn

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Bluefield Ranch Preserve will close Tuesday, Sept. 23, through Thursday, Sept. 25, for a prescribed burn conducted by the county’s Environmental Resources Department. The preserve is scheduled to reopen Friday, Sept. 26.

The burn, covering about 150 acres, will be carried out in partnership with newly hired firefighters from the St. Lucie County Fire District as part of their training.

Located at 30501 Bluefield Road near the Okeechobee County line, Bluefield Ranch Preserve spans 3,285 acres and features 20 miles of multi-use trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding.

Prescribed burns are used to improve habitat and reduce the risk of wildfires. County officials said the practice mimics natural fire cycles needed in Florida to maintain healthy forests and ecosystems, supporting native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

The Environmental Resources Department manages about 12,000 acres of public land for passive recreation. Those properties were acquired through a 1994 voter-approved referendum, which authorized a $20 million bond. Matching public and private grants helped the county purchase $76 million worth of land for preservation.

More information about the preserves is available at stluciepreserves.com or by calling 772-462-2526.