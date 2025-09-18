Indian River Lagoon Science Festival marks 10th anniversary with hands-on exhibits

FORT PIERCE — The Indian River Lagoon Science Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 25, with a day of hands-on science and art exhibits at Veterans Memorial Park along the River Walk Center.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature dozens of activities designed to engage children and families in science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Since its debut, the festival has drawn thousands of visitors through interactive learning and partnerships with local organizations across the Treasure Coast.

This year’s exhibits include controlling underwater remotely operated vehicles with the Smithsonian Marine Station, meeting a life-sized humpback whale with FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, and exploring the “World of Away” Eco-Art Exhibit with the Oxbow Eco-Center.

Other activities will showcase a live bee hive with the Treasure Coast Beekeepers Association, a medical role-playing experience with Little Medical School of the Treasure Coast, a forensic science demonstration in the Fort Pierce Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Van, coral care lessons with the Reef Institute, and a look at native plants with UF/IFAS St. Lucie County Master Gardeners.

Exhibitor registration is open at irlsciencefest.org for organizations interested in hosting a hands-on activity. Volunteers 16 and older may also register online.

Food trucks will be on-site, and free parking will be available at the Downtown Fort Pierce Parking Garage with trolley service to the festival grounds.