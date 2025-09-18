Indian River school district to host preview of literacy documentary series

VERO BEACH — The School District of Indian River County, in partnership with The Learning Alliance and The Moonshot Community Action Network, will hold a preview event for the Moonshot Series on Oct. 2 at Riverside Theatre.

The Children’s Literacy Project selected the district and The Learning Alliance as the focus of a documentary series following a recommendation from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading. The 10-episode production will highlight local literacy initiatives and their impact.

“It is an extraordinary honor to have our story told on a national stage,” Superintendent David K. Moore said in a release. “The Moonshot Series is a testament to our educators, families, and community partners who are proving that literacy success for all students is possible.”

The trailer for the series will debut at the preview event. Episodes are scheduled to be released throughout the school year.

The district and The Learning Alliance plan to co-host a national conference in Indian River County in February 2026 to share literacy strategies with education leaders from around the country.