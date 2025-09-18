Martin County High School leases naming rights for its football stadium

MARTIN COUNTY — The Martin County School District voted Sept. 16 to approve awarding naming rights for Martin County High School’s football stadium to Napoli Orthodontics.

Mark Cowles, coordinator of executive initiatives for the district and a former athletic director at the school, provided background on the project.

“I had obviously seen a lot of the pro and college stadiums do this, but also in attending conferences, seeing it was starting to happen in the high schools somewhat,” Cowles said. “Previous district leadership, we’d had a little conversation, very initial, and there was a concern about moving forward with it because of equity.”

Cowles said the project was put on hold at that time. When the district revisited the idea, he said he was encouraged.

“It actually excited me quite a bit because I think it’s a great idea overall,” he said.

He said concerns about equity were addressed through a plan developed with input from athletic directors and the district’s parent-teacher association.

“They were actually very excited about the options that were there, because they didn’t realize that this partnership would benefit our entire district,” he said.

Under the agreement, Martin County High School will receive the largest share of the revenue, while the remainder will be distributed across district schools. According to Cowles, the breakdown is as follows:



25% to Martin County High School

20% split between Jensen Beach High School and South Fork High School

25% split among the five middle schools

20% split among the 12 elementary schools

10% to the district’s general fund

Option A would have had the money be split strictly among the schools, with none of the funds being directed to the general fund. However, board members were inclined to Option B.

Board member Brian Moriarty asked Cowles about the reduction in asking price, which dropped from $140,000 annually to $60,000.

“It really was looking at comparative high school sites that have sold theirs,” Cowles said, adding that the final price was fair.

Superintendent Michael Maine said any future naming rights proposals will be brought before the board for approval.

The five-year agreement will bring the district $300,000. Beginning next month, the stadium will be named Napoli Orthodontics Stadium.

The board voted unanimously to approve the deal.