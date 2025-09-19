CareerSource Research Coast opens new satellite offices on Treasure Coast

FORT PIERCE — CareerSource Research Coast has opened satellite offices across the Treasure Coast to expand access to workforce services for job seekers in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

The move follows the recent opening of the agency’s new Comprehensive Career Center in Fort Pierce. Services will be offered in partnership with Indian River State College at several campus locations:



Mueller Campus (Indian River County): Career training on Mondays and Tuesdays

Chastain Campus (Stuart, Martin County): Employment and re-employment assistance on Tuesdays, career training on Wednesdays, and career preparation for youth ages 16–24 on Thursdays

Pruitt Campus (St. Lucie West): Career services for youth ages 16–24, Monday through Friday

At United Against Poverty in Vero Beach, CareerSource will provide SNAP employment assistance, basic employment services and career training throughout the week. Youth Connections will also continue at Treasure Coast Technical College in Vero Beach, where walk-in services are available.

All other services are available by appointment, which can be scheduled online at careersourcerc.com/appointments2.

“Expanding our reach through these satellite offices ensures that residents across all three counties can easily access the tools, training, and resources they need to find meaningful employment,” Tracey McMorris, chief operating officer of CareerSource Research Coast, said in a release. “By partnering with local institutions like Indian River State College and United Against Poverty, we’re bringing opportunity closer to home for those who need it most.”

CareerSource officials said the expansion is intended to serve job seekers, career changers and young adults preparing to enter the workforce.