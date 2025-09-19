Donate
Indian River County approves $598.9 million budget for 2025-26

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Indian River County Commissioners pose together
Indian River County
The Indian River County Board of Commissioners finalized the budget for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

VERO BEACH — Months of debate came to a close Sept. 17 as Indian River County commissioners approved the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

County Administrator John Titkanich presented the $598,860,844 plan, which is $72 million less than the current 2024-25 budget.

“This year’s beginning budget sits above the beginning budget of last year,” Titkanich said. “Last year we were at $524,719,875,” reflecting a $74 million increase in the starting budget compared with 2024.

The county’s tax roll increased 8.8% overall and 8.7% in unincorporated areas. Retirement contributions rose by $3.9 million, workers’ compensation increased by $1 million, and the county added 20 full-time positions along with 1.25 constitutional officer positions, for a net gain of 21.25 full-time employees.

The proposed general fund millage rate is 3.5475 mills, 6.69% above the rolled-back rate of 3.3250, generating about $156 million of the budget. The municipal services tax district’s millage rate is 1.1506 mills, 6.09% above the rolled-back rate of 1.0846, contributing about $56 million.

Other allocations include $27 million for transportation; $73 million for emergency services, with a proposed millage of 2.3531 mills (6.25% above the rolled-back rate of 2.2147); and $1.8 million for land acquisition, with a proposed millage of 0.0610.

The aggregate millage is 6.1158, about 6.5% above the rolled-back rate of 5.7442.

All motions regarding the budget passed, finalizing the spending plan for the new fiscal year.

The budget was a divisive topic throughout the approval process as Sheriff Eric Flowers requested a $12.2 million increase. Many residents supported the request, urging commissioners to adjust the budget to meet it.

Commissioners ultimately awarded the sheriff’s office nearly $6.9 million, with the possibility of revisiting the budget later. Commission Chair Joseph Flescher suggested using reserves to close the gap, but that proposal was rejected.
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
