Indian River County approves $598.9 million budget for 2025-26

VERO BEACH — Months of debate came to a close Sept. 17 as Indian River County commissioners approved the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

County Administrator John Titkanich presented the $598,860,844 plan, which is $72 million less than the current 2024-25 budget.

“This year’s beginning budget sits above the beginning budget of last year,” Titkanich said. “Last year we were at $524,719,875,” reflecting a $74 million increase in the starting budget compared with 2024.

The county’s tax roll increased 8.8% overall and 8.7% in unincorporated areas. Retirement contributions rose by $3.9 million, workers’ compensation increased by $1 million, and the county added 20 full-time positions along with 1.25 constitutional officer positions, for a net gain of 21.25 full-time employees.

The proposed general fund millage rate is 3.5475 mills, 6.69% above the rolled-back rate of 3.3250, generating about $156 million of the budget. The municipal services tax district’s millage rate is 1.1506 mills, 6.09% above the rolled-back rate of 1.0846, contributing about $56 million.

Other allocations include $27 million for transportation; $73 million for emergency services, with a proposed millage of 2.3531 mills (6.25% above the rolled-back rate of 2.2147); and $1.8 million for land acquisition, with a proposed millage of 0.0610.

The aggregate millage is 6.1158, about 6.5% above the rolled-back rate of 5.7442.

All motions regarding the budget passed, finalizing the spending plan for the new fiscal year.

The budget was a divisive topic throughout the approval process as Sheriff Eric Flowers requested a $12.2 million increase. Many residents supported the request, urging commissioners to adjust the budget to meet it.

Commissioners ultimately awarded the sheriff’s office nearly $6.9 million, with the possibility of revisiting the budget later. Commission Chair Joseph Flescher suggested using reserves to close the gap, but that proposal was rejected.