Indian River Transit earns statewide honors for system, longtime driver

VERO BEACH — Indian River Transit has been recognized with two of the top honors at the 2025 Florida Public Transportation Association’s annual awards, the Senior Resource Association announced.

The GoLine public transit system received the Outstanding System of the Year award, while longtime paratransit driver Rosemary Millar was named Operator of the Year.

This is the third time Indian River Transit has earned the statewide system award, with previous wins in 2017 and 2022. The honor comes amid steady growth in ridership, which has risen 19% since last year and now exceeds pre-pandemic levels. Serving Indian River County’s 169,000 residents, GoLine provides more than 1.35 million trips annually, with nearly nine out of 10 households located within three-quarters of a mile of a bus stop.

“GoLine is more than a transit system — it’s a lifeline for our community. Transportation should never be a barrier to quality of life,” Senior Resource Association President and CEO Karen Deigl said in a release.

Millar was honored for her 29 years of service, during which she has logged 1.2 million miles with a spotless safety record. Known for her professionalism and connection with riders, she also volunteers with the Meals on Wheels program.

“Rosemary is more than a driver — she’s an ambassador for our mission,” Deigl said.

The awards highlight the role of public transit in Indian River County, where officials say accessible, reliable service remains essential to residents’ quality of life.