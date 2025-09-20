Martin County deputies warn of pet adoption scams on social media

STUART — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of online scams involving fake puppy and kitten adoptions that have left at least six people out money.

Deputies said scammers are creating Facebook pages advertising specific breeds for “rehoming” or adoption. The accounts often use stolen photos from legitimate breeders or public profiles to appear authentic, and many of the pages post multiple times on the same date.

MCSO Screenshot of one of the scam profiles on Facebook.

Victims reported being asked to send deposits, then pressured to pay additional fees for transport, boarding or veterinary care. In some cases, scammers threatened that the animal would be euthanized if payments were not made.

The sheriff’s office urged residents to research breeders, shelters or rescue groups before sending money. Officials warned that new social media pages with little activity or identical posting dates should be treated with caution.

Because pets are a significant investment, deputies said prospective buyers should insist on meeting the animal and breeder in person. They added that anyone refusing or making excuses should be considered a red flag.

The agency also reminded the public not to send payments through gift cards, wire transfers or peer-to-peer apps to people they do not know.

The investigation is ongoing.