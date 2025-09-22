Vero Beach woman charged with cyberstalking police officer

VERO BEACH — A Vero Beach woman was arrested Sept. 19 on charges of cyberstalking, making false reports to law enforcement and resisting arrest without violence, police said.

The Vero Beach Police Department said Mariah Keller, 29, allegedly made false accusations against a VBPD officer, claiming he was stalking her. Investigators said Keller posted the claims in several Facebook groups along with photos of the officer and his family in an effort to damage his reputation.

Police said Keller repeatedly visited the department to file complaints against the officer. Detectives determined her claims were unfounded and advised her to stop posting the accusations, but she continued.

Keller was arrested after resisting officers but was taken into custody without injury, police said. She was booked into the Indian River County Jail on $10,500 bond.

Police said the case serves as a reminder that online harassment is taken seriously and that those who misuse social media to make false claims will be investigated and held accountable.