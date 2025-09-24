24 Martin County teachers nominated for 2025-26 Teacher of the Year awards

STUART, Fla. — The Education Foundation of Martin County has announced 24 nominees for its 2025-26 Teacher of the Year Awards. Each public school in the district submitted one candidate for consideration.

Winners will be recognized during a Nov. 14 celebration in Stuart. Honorees will include an Elementary School Teacher of the Year, a Middle School Teacher of the Year and a High School Teacher of the Year. From those, one educator will be named Martin County Teacher of the Year and go on to represent the district in the Florida Department of Education’s statewide competition.

The event will also include the presentation of a Spirit Award, which recognizes the school staff that demonstrates the most creativity and enthusiasm during the evening.

The 2025-26 nominees are:



Jessica Losapio, Bessey Creek Elementary School

Trish Harris, Citrus Grove Elementary School

Trevor Lawson, Crystal Lake Elementary School

Rachel Smith, Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

Scottie Borror, Felix A. Williams Elementary School

Joelisa Swain, Hidden Oaks Middle School

Bailey Shaw, Hobe Sound Elementary School

Yeseniah Brancaccio, The Hope Center for Autism

Sarahi Monjaras, Indiantown Middle School

Leah Sacks, J.D. Parker School of Science, Math & Technology

Lauren Liberty, Jensen Beach Elementary School

Aaron Gilbert, Jensen Beach High School

Chanda Leon, Martin County High School

Stephanie Moreno, Murray Middle School

Lexi Gray, Palm City Elementary School

Amanda McGowan, Pinewood Elementary School

Fran Churchey-Martinez, Port Salerno Elementary School

William Koperski, Riverbend Academy

Elliott Harris, SeaWind Elementary School

Jen Nixon, South Fork High School

Cassie Mailhot, Stuart Middle School

Tara Hazel, Treasure Coast Classical Academy

Terra Monique Maggio, Warfield Elementary School

Betty Remy Joseph, Willoughby Learning Center

Community members may submit online votes for their favorite nominee and share comments about the teacher’s impact in schools or the community at www.EducationFoundationMC.org