24 Martin County teachers nominated for 2025-26 Teacher of the Year awards
STUART, Fla. — The Education Foundation of Martin County has announced 24 nominees for its 2025-26 Teacher of the Year Awards. Each public school in the district submitted one candidate for consideration.
Winners will be recognized during a Nov. 14 celebration in Stuart. Honorees will include an Elementary School Teacher of the Year, a Middle School Teacher of the Year and a High School Teacher of the Year. From those, one educator will be named Martin County Teacher of the Year and go on to represent the district in the Florida Department of Education’s statewide competition.
The event will also include the presentation of a Spirit Award, which recognizes the school staff that demonstrates the most creativity and enthusiasm during the evening.
The 2025-26 nominees are:
- Jessica Losapio, Bessey Creek Elementary School
- Trish Harris, Citrus Grove Elementary School
- Trevor Lawson, Crystal Lake Elementary School
- Rachel Smith, Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School
- Scottie Borror, Felix A. Williams Elementary School
- Joelisa Swain, Hidden Oaks Middle School
- Bailey Shaw, Hobe Sound Elementary School
- Yeseniah Brancaccio, The Hope Center for Autism
- Sarahi Monjaras, Indiantown Middle School
- Leah Sacks, J.D. Parker School of Science, Math & Technology
- Lauren Liberty, Jensen Beach Elementary School
- Aaron Gilbert, Jensen Beach High School
- Chanda Leon, Martin County High School
- Stephanie Moreno, Murray Middle School
- Lexi Gray, Palm City Elementary School
- Amanda McGowan, Pinewood Elementary School
- Fran Churchey-Martinez, Port Salerno Elementary School
- William Koperski, Riverbend Academy
- Elliott Harris, SeaWind Elementary School
- Jen Nixon, South Fork High School
- Cassie Mailhot, Stuart Middle School
- Tara Hazel, Treasure Coast Classical Academy
- Terra Monique Maggio, Warfield Elementary School
- Betty Remy Joseph, Willoughby Learning Center
Community members may submit online votes for their favorite nominee and share comments about the teacher’s impact in schools or the community at www.EducationFoundationMC.org