St. Lucie County launches community food drive with Salvation Army

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with the Salvation Army to hold a community food drive from Monday, Sept. 29, through Oct. 31.

County officials said residents can donate shelf-stable food and household items at several designated drop-off sites. Requested donations include canned beans, vegetables and fruits, rice, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, juices, and cleaning supplies such as dish soap.

Drop-off locations include:



Dorothy J. Conrad Building, 1664 S.E. Walton Road, Port St. Lucie

St. Lucie County Administration Building / Roger Poitras Annex, 2300 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce (entrances on South 25th Street and South 23rd Street)

Susan Broom Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Zora Neale Hurston Branch Library, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Lakewood Park Branch Library, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce

Paula A. Lewis Branch Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Morningside Branch Library, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie

UF/IFAS Extension Office, 8400 Picos Road, Suite 101, Fort Pierce

According to the county, all donations will be distributed locally to families in need through the Salvation Army.