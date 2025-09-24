St. Lucie County launches community food drive with Salvation Army
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — The St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners has partnered with the Salvation Army to hold a community food drive from Monday, Sept. 29, through Oct. 31.
County officials said residents can donate shelf-stable food and household items at several designated drop-off sites. Requested donations include canned beans, vegetables and fruits, rice, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, juices, and cleaning supplies such as dish soap.
Drop-off locations include:
- Dorothy J. Conrad Building, 1664 S.E. Walton Road, Port St. Lucie
- St. Lucie County Administration Building / Roger Poitras Annex, 2300 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce (entrances on South 25th Street and South 23rd Street)
- Susan Broom Kilmer Branch Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce
- Zora Neale Hurston Branch Library, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce
- Lakewood Park Branch Library, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce
- Paula A. Lewis Branch Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie
- Morningside Branch Library, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie
- UF/IFAS Extension Office, 8400 Picos Road, Suite 101, Fort Pierce
According to the county, all donations will be distributed locally to families in need through the Salvation Army.