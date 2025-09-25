Vote-by-Mail ballots sent to Indian River County voters for November municipal elections

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Vote-by-Mail ballots have been mailed to 1,684 Indian River County voters who requested them for the Nov. 4, 2025, municipal elections, the Supervisor of Elections office announced.

The election will decide city council seats in Fellsmere and Vero Beach. Sebastian will not hold a municipal election this year.

The office said it has also sent 20 ballots to military and overseas voters to allow additional time for delivery and return. All Vote-by-Mail requests from previous years expired in December 2024. Voters who have renewed their requests should receive their ballots next week.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23. Requests can be made online at VoteIndianRiver.gov or by phone at 772-226-4700.

Ballots must be returned to the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least one week in advance. Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan reminded voters that completed mail ballots cannot be dropped off at polling places on Election Day.

Ballots must be returned in the certificate envelope, signed and dated by the voter. Questions can be directed to the Supervisor of Elections Office at Info@VoteIndianRiver.gov or by phone at 772-226-4700, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.