Federal grant funds debris cleanup along Eastwood Canal in Lakewood Park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A federal grant will assist St. Lucie County's Public Works department in removing debris caused by tornado damage along the Eastwood Canal in Lakewood Park. The cleanup is part of a larger effort to repair the canal, which was damaged by tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Milton in October 2024.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), through its Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) Program, is funding the project. The estimated cost of construction for the cleanup is $168,410, with USDA-NRCS covering up to 100% of the construction costs. The agency will also reimburse up to 10% of costs related to technical services such as surveys, design, and contract administration.

The tornadoes caused significant damage to the canal, including uprooted trees, windblown debris, washouts, slope erosion, and the accumulation of heavy vegetative debris. This damage has disrupted water flow in the canal and increased the risk of flooding, property damage, and personal injury for nearby residents.

Environmental Land Development, Inc. (ELD) has been contracted to carry out the cleanup and restoration work. Crews will begin at the southern end of the canal and work northward, with lane closures on Eastwood Drive expected as the work progresses. Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the area. The cleanup is projected to be completed in early 2026.

Residents are reminded not to place any trash or yard debris along the canal during the cleanup process.

Numerous homes and structures throughout St. Lucie County, including in the City of Port St. Lucie and unincorporated areas, sustained significant damage from the tornadoes. The hardest-hit locations include Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, Portofino Shores, Holiday Pines, Lakewood Park, South Florida Logistics Center 95, Sunnier Palms Park and Campground, and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Garage. Seven people in St. Lucie lost their lives as a result of Hurricane Milton.

With hurricane season ongoing through Nov. 30, residents are also encouraged to prepare by trimming trees and shrubs ahead of any potential storms. For more hurricane preparedness tips, visit www.readystlucie.org.