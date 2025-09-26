Governor hopeful Bryon Donalds visits Indian River County

U.S. Representative Bryon Donalds, a republican governor hopeful from Naples, made his way to Vero Beach on Sept. 24 as part of the Indian River GOP's Constitution Dinner.

Donalds, a New York native, now resides in Naples, Florida, where he represents Florida's 19th District in Congress.

In February, Donalds announced that he would be running for Florida governor once Gov. Ron DeSantis' final term ends in 2026.

President Donald Trump has endorsed Donalds even prior to his formal campaign for Governor, writing to his Truth social page, "Byron Donalds would be a truly Great and Powerful Governor for Florida and, should he decide to run, will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, BYRON, RUN!"

Donalds took to social media to thank his supporters in Indian River County during the Sept. 24 dinner.

"Thank you to the Indian River GOP for an amazing Constitution Dinner. Thank you to the hundreds of patriots who joined us in Vero Beach," he wrote.

U.S. Representative Bill Posey also was present at the event in Vero Beach.

Should Donalds take office, he would be the fourth Black Governor in U.S history, and the first republican governor in U.S. history.

Other candidates considering the spot include first lady to the governor Casey DeSantis and Democrat candidate David Jolly. The latter has been doing campaign stops around Florida, most recently at Palm Beach Gardens.