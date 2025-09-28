Port St. Lucie to host Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie invites residents to participate in the bi-annual Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. This event provides a safe and environmentally responsible way to dispose of unwanted chemicals and hazardous household waste.

The collection will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Facility, located at 450 SW Thornhill Drive. This service is available to Port St. Lucie and St. Lucie County residents, and valid identification will be required to participate.

Residents can drop off a range of hazardous household items, including insecticides, electronics, drain cleaners, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, and fuel.

The event will also accept cooking fats, oils, and grease in containers of less than 5 gallons. However, the service is limited to household waste only; commercial, institutional, and agricultural materials will not be accepted.

For safety, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles during the drop-off process. Volunteers will be available to assist with unloading items at no cost.

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful has hosted this event for 18 years, helping residents properly dispose of hazardous materials while promoting environmental stewardship and community pride.

A full list of acceptable and prohibited items is available at CityofPSL.com/KPSLB