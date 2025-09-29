Estuaries Fest puts a spotlight on one the Treasure Coast's most valuable natural resources

"Estuaries Festival takes place on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center in Stuart," Anthony Brunet, Public Relations Coordinator for the group, said.

That was Anthony Brunet. He shared with me a bit about the Florida Oceanographic Society's upcoming Estuaries Festival slated for Oct. 4 at the group's coastal center in Stuart.

Anthony said that the festival puts a spotlight on one of our most valuable natural resources.

"So estuaries are actually nurseries of the sea. They provide habitat for fish, birds, and other wildlife, protect our shorelines, and even filter our water. Celebrating estuaries helps raise awareness about their importance and why protecting them is essential for Florida's environment and way of life," he said.

Because of the recent growth of the Treasure Coast, Anthony says that the timing is perfect.

"Maybe if you're new to the area, because we've had a lot of new people come to the Treasure Coast, it's a perfect time at the beginning of the busy season to get people interested in our waterways and interested in some of the work we do and other organizations do in the community," he said.

Guests can expect a wide array of different education-focused activities that day, all centering around estuaries.

"Guests to the coastal center on that day can enjoy animal care talks, nature trail walks, live wildlife encounters, kids' crafts, activity booths, raffles, and photo opportunities. And it's all designed for all ages, so families, kids, and adults alike will find something engaging and educational," he said.

In addition to the regular animal interactions offered at the center, some other local groups will be bringing in their own animals to join in on the fun.

"Throughout the day, we'll still have our regular interactions with our stingrays, and there will be some partner organizations coming. Treasure Coast Wildlife and Hope Sound Nature Center, they'll be bringing some animals — some reptiles, some birds — that people can interact with. And then we're going to have some of our animal care talks, which will include our staff feeding the animals and giving a little information on what they eat, how they behave, and stuff like that," he said.

Proceeds from the event go directly toward moving the group's mission forward.

"Anything that goes toward this event — be it if you're paying for admission for the day, making a donation during the day, or becoming a member on that day — it all goes to supporting our mission," he said.