Indian River County commission approves detox center plans amidst concerns

VERO BEACH — On Sept. 23, Indian River County commissioners met to consider the proposed addition of a new inpatient detox facility between Old Dixie Highway and U.S. Highway 1.

The 10,466-square-foot building would keep its current layout, with the change in use requiring four additional parking spaces. The site, zoned Limited Commercial with a Commercial/Industrial land use designation, would house up to 29 residents. On Aug. 28, the Planning & Zoning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of the request with staff-recommended conditions.

Proposed by the Vero Beach Recovery Center, the facility aims to fill a gap in the community by offering medically supervised stabilization and residential treatment. Currently, residents seeking detox services must leave the county for care.

The center would provide 29 beds, with patients typically staying 10 to 14 days before moving on to the next stage of treatment. Vero Beach Recovery Center, the county’s oldest substance abuse treatment provider, now offers only outpatient services.

Kosta Velis, CEO of Vero Beach Recovery Center, stressed the need for local inpatient care.

"There's a huge gap in Indian River County north, all the way into Brevard. We want to help the residents here who have private insurance, veteran's insurance, tricare insurance, or self-pay," he said.

Some members of the public raised concerns, particularly about the facility’s proximity to a nearby school.

Gregory Potter, principal of North County Charter School, cited worries about after-school safety and access.

"We do have many clubs and activities that are happening, plus an after-care program that is open until 5:45 p.m. every evening," he said. "Those are the times that could be perhaps a bit more concerning."

Potter asked about safety protocols for patients when they leave the facility.

"Will there be any assurances that patients departing the facility, either voluntarily or not, won't be walking north to where the location of the school is," he asked, noting a sidewalk connecting the property to the school.

Brian Regan, COO of Vero Beach Recovery, addressed those concerns.

"We're not holding people against their will, they can leave. But they are either leaving in an ambulance to go to the emergency room, or they're leaving in an Uber Health to go back home," he said. "We do have procedures in place to ensure the safety of the patient, we're not just going to let them walk out the door and roam the streets."

Velis added that while the facility will not employ its own security detail, staff will coordinate with law enforcement and emergency services if needed.

Commission Vice Chair Deryl Loar voiced support for the project.

"To be consistent our community, I will be in favor of this," he said.

Still, some parents asked that the county reconsider the site, citing that 30–40% of patients do not complete treatment.

Commission Chair Joseph Flescher acknowledged the unease.

"The concerns will always be there when we mention the word 'detox.' That's a stigma," he said. "As practitioners, you have to label it as a detox center, but it is not with lockdown withdrawal environment."

The commission voted unanimously to approve the request.