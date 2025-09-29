Man dead, woman injured in Fort Pierce shooting, deputies say

FORT PIERCE — A man is dead and a woman was critically injured after a shooting Sunday morning in Fort Pierce, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 2000 block of North 21st Street around 11 a.m., where they found an adult male and an adult female with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Investigators said the woman had traveled from Melbourne to the man’s home in Fort Pierce. The two began arguing, and during the confrontation the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man later died at the hospital. The woman underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Sunday.

Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The investigation remains active.