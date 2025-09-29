Oxbow Eco-Center launches Wild Together outdoor program for families

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Oxbow Eco-Center is introducing a new outdoor program this fall designed to give children and their families hands-on experience with nature and survival skills.

The program, called Wild Together, is geared toward youth ages 8–13 and their guardians. Sessions will be held at various St. Lucie County preserves and cover topics ranging from fishing to map reading to wilderness skills.

The first three events are scheduled as follows:



Oct. 18, 9 a.m.–noon, George LeStrange Preserve: Freshwater fishing, including safe casting techniques, types of poles, lures, and local fish species, with catch-and-release fishing at the preserve’s lake.

Nov. 15, 9 a.m.–noon, Petravice Family Preserve: Orienteering basics, including map reading, compass skills and teamwork through a scavenger hunt.

Dec. 20, 9 a.m.–noon, Oxbow Eco-Center: Wilderness skills, including survival shelter building, fire-making, and essential bushcraft techniques.

The series is scheduled to continue throughout the year with different outdoor activities, such as paddling, fire-starting and additional survival training. Each session costs $15 per person, and registration is required at www.oxboweco.com