Fort Pierce recognizes September Gold Hammer Award winners

FORT PIERCE — Three properties have been recognized with the city’s September 2025 Gold Hammer Awards for renovations that officials say contribute to Fort Pierce’s beauty and economic vitality.

This month’s recipients are Dahya Dentistry at 1050 Virginia Ave., Gloria Roa Bodin, PA at 215 N. 2nd St., and the Fort Pierce Women’s Club at 2408 S. 29th St.

The award highlights both commercial and residential property owners who invest in improvements that support the city’s ongoing revitalization.

City officials are encouraging residents to nominate properties for future Gold Hammer Awards. Nominations are open to both businesses and homeowners.