Indian River County to change to universal trash pickup starting Oct. 1

Residents in Indian River County will see changes to their garbage service beginning Oct. 1, when Waste Management moves to a once-a-week universal pickup system.

A video posted to the county’s website explains how the new program will work.

“WM will begin collecting carted trash, recycling, yard waste, and up to four bulk trash items all on a single service day each week,” a Waste Management spokesperson said in the video. “This change is designed for your convenience, and to help reduce truck traffic in your neighborhood.”

County commissioners approved the change last year as part of a 10-year contract extension with Waste Management, which runs through 2035. The decision drew some criticism because of higher solid waste fees. The average household is expected to pay between $168 and $200 annually, a rate county officials note is still lower than in nearby areas such as unincorporated St. Lucie County.

Payment will also change. Residents will no longer receive monthly bills; instead, costs will appear on annual non-ad valorem tax bills. Officials say the adjustment is meant to streamline the process.

Each household will receive a 95-gallon gray trash cart by default. Residents may request a different size cart depending on their needs. The first swap is free, but additional swaps will cost $30. Deliveries of carts and requested exchanges begin Oct. 1.

Incorporated areas of the county — including Vero Beach, Sebastian and Fellsmere — will receive only a new recycling cart. Some residents in those areas may also see a change in their collection day. Pickup schedules are posted on the county’s website.

Waste Management reminded residents to have items at the curb by 6 a.m. on their assigned day and to place carts at least three feet apart and away from obstacles. Bags must be kept inside the cart with the lid closed; trash left outside will not be collected.

Items prohibited from curbside pickup include batteries, gasoline, motor oil, chemicals, propane tanks and carpet. The company also asks residents to carefully review what can and cannot be recycled before using the bin.

Yard waste placed in the provided cart will be collected, but bulk yard debris must be scheduled in advance. Waste left in resident-owned containers will not be picked up.

The universal trash program expands on the county’s long-standing universal recycling service. Officials say the new approach is designed to improve efficiency while maintaining curbside convenience for residents.